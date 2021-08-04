Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 109,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

