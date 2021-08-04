Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Arvinas worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,942 shares of company stock worth $3,314,105. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

