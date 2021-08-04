Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,597 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orange by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,237 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Orange by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

