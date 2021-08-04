Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,597 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Orange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

