Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 163,389 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Emerald worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerald by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Emerald by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $299.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

