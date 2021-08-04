Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 183,909 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 272,959 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,894 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,397,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $426.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.