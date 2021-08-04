Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,758 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canon by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

