Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,319 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.87% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

