Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,999 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.28% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

