Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 287 shares of company stock valued at $457,783. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,485.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,511.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.