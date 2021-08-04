Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $40,343,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,485.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,511.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $457,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

