Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

