Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.63% of CURO Group worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock worth $19,133,273. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.