Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Groupon worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,624 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,522 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

