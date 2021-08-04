Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

