Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.65% of PFSweb worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.