Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 307.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

