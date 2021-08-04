Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Increased to GBX 396 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

DLG stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 309.70 ($4.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,851,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,004. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.35. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

