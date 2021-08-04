disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00144636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.78 or 0.99947538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.28 or 0.00846929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,986,513 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

