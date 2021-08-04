DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $4.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Truist raised their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DISH Network by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

