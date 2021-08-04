dKargo Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $117.31 million and $12.52 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

