DMScript (DMST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $184,379.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $184,379.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

