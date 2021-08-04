Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Cap of $195.46 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $195.46 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000745 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

