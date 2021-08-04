Dogeswap (DOGES) Tops One Day Volume of $630.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.74 or 0.00080000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $614,814.89 and approximately $630.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

