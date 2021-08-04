Dominion Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 2,835,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,654. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

