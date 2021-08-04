Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.22% of Domo worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 130.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.