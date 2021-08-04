Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.10

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.10 and last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 1993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

