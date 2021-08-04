DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $326,066.74 and $21,128.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00360788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

