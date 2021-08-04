Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $6.16 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00015806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $9.61 million and $17.91 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

