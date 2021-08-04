DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,458,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,689,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,698.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,492.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

