Douglas W. Busk Sells 250 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CACC traded up $20.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.57. 253,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,212. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.52. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $563.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

