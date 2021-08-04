DoYourTip (DYT) Market Cap Tops $585,895.25

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $585,895.25 and approximately $26,597.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00431036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00855949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.