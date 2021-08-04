Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.11 million and $25.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00062693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00846121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00094515 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

