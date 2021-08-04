DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 154.2% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $2,698.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 154.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,710.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.76 or 0.01376854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00353985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00139592 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

