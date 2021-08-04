Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of EDV traded up GBX 95 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,815 ($23.71). 108,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 951.73. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

