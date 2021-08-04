Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.73. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.