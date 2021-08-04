Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $29.67

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $28.21. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

