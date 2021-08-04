Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,441. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.