DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $10.32 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $319,547.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.32 or 0.00026857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

