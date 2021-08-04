DuckDaoDime Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319,547.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $319,547.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $10.32 or 0.00026857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

