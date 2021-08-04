Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.01. Ducommun shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 54,442 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

