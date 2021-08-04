Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $467.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. Duluth has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

