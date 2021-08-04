Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Cap of $42.00 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $42.00 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

