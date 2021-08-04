DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

