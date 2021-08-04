DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

