DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.75 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 2,430,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,568. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

