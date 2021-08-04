DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

