Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

