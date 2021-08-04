Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,509.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $163,665.13 and approximately $133,509.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,359 coins and its circulating supply is 391,112 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

