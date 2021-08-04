Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 626,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatronics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

